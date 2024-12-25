Tinubu At Christmas: Nation On Promising Path Of Restoration, Progress

Share

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the country was on the path of restoration and progress. The President stated this in his Christmas message to the people across the country yesterday.

The President, who extended his heartfelt greetings to Christians in the country as they commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, also called on the people to be mindful of those facing difficulties as they celebrate.

His words: “Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress with every indication pointing towards a bright future. In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this blessed season, let us be mindful of those facing difficulties. They are not far from us – our neighbours, family members, and the people we encounter daily; whether in places of worship, markets, offices, or boardrooms. “Kindness transcends financial status.

Those with modest means and those with abundance need a smile or a word of encouragement. “We must also honour our brave troops who risk their lives to safeguard our nation.

They deserve our prayers and steadfast support. “Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation’s leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.

“Christmas embodies the fulfillment of divine prophecy and symbolises the triumph of love, peace, and unity. It is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bring

