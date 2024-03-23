Tinubu Assures To Support Every Nigerian Irrespective Of Party, Ethnicity Differences

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his government will support every citizen regardless of party affiliation, religious or ethnic considerations.

The Nigerian leader also said he would ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians are better off in the coming months through the various programmes of his administration.

President Tinubu gave the assurance on Friday through the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammad Idris in a visit to the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

READ ALSO:

The president further assured the citizens of his readiness to strengthen the federal government’s presence in Kano, saying he was redoubling efforts to achieve the campaign promises he made to improve Nigerians’ lives.

Earlier, Governor Yusuf commended the President for heeding the call to reopen the nation’s borders with its neighbours, saying that this action would reduce hardship across the country.

The governor also applauded the minister for his efforts in amplifying the policies and programmes of the federal government.

He assured Idris that the state was committed to supporting the federal government in tackling the problem of insecurity through the use of technology.

He said though Kano is peaceful, his administration was tackling bandits and kidnappers in about 10 local government areas while promising to continue to be on the same page with the federal government in its strive to move Nigeria forward.