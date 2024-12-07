Share

Finally, President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, admitted that Nigeria’s economy is tough and Nigerians are facing huge challenges.

President Tinubu, however, assured that the country’s economy is improving and better days are ahead.

Tinubu made this remark while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.

Represented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Tinubu noted the transformative changes underway in Nigeria in the areas of security and the economy.

“Things are happening in our country today. People may not like us. They probably will disagree with one or two. But fundamentally, things are changing. And Nigeria will change.

“The economy is changing. Very tough, very difficult, very huge challenges we are facing. But I can assure you, better days are ahead of us,” he said.

