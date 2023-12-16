Tinubu Assures Investors of Predictable Funds Repatriation, Streamlining of Tax System

President Bola Tinubu has assured foreign investors of diligent and predictable funds repatriation, and the streamlining of the tax system. This came as he implored ambassadors to prioritise the exploration of new frontiers of trade relations that would be mutually beneficial as they carry out their duties in the country. The President gave this assurance yesterday when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Hungary, Lorand En- dreffy; High Commissioner of Rwanda, Christophe Bazivamo, and Ambassador of Ukraine, Ivan Kholostenko, at the State House, on Friday.

According to his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu while receiving the High Commissioner of Rwanda, said the long-standing concerns over trapped funds were receiving attention and that the funds would be processed expeditiously for release. “We are one family on the continent. We will continue to promote democracy and good governance. I will maintain an open-door policy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff are also available.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are already working on the issues of double taxation, and it will be properly streamlined to favour business growth. Nigeria is home and a haven for investors,” the President affirmed. The Rwandan High Commissioner said the government of Rwanda was prepared to enhance bilateral relations with Nigeria, with new visa policies and trade agreements. At the ceremony, Tinubu asked the Ambassador of Hungary to explore all opportunities of building partnership, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security, and how to leverage the experience of the country in technology.

“Thank you so much for taking care of our students who are in your country. We are a very big country, with huge potential to sustainably spur economic growth. We are ready to improve relations, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security,” the President said. The Hungarian Ambassador commended the President for his bold, courageous, and strategic decisions to reposition the Nigerian economy, listing some areas of collaboration to include education, agriculture, food security, security, and medical technology.