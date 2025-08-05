Tinubu Assents To Nigerian Insurance Reform Bill, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill, 2025 into law, marking a significant step in the transformation of Nigeria’s financial sector and a strategic push toward achieving a $1 trillion economy.

The Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 repeals and consolidates several outdated insurance laws into a unified and modern legal framework. The new legislation provides for the comprehensive regulation and supervision of all insurance and reinsurance activities across Nigeria.

According to a statement released by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the move reaffirms the Tinubu administration’s commitment to financial stability, inclusive growth, and economic development.

The NIIRA 2025 introduces a new era of transparency, innovation, and global competitiveness within Nigeria’s insurance industry. It is a key component of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at strengthening the sector’s role in national economic expansion.

Key provisions of the Act include the enforcement of higher capital requirements for insurance operators to ensure financial soundness, the mandatory implementation of compulsory insurance policies to improve consumer protection, and the digitisation of insurance services to boost access and operational efficiency. The law also enforces zero tolerance for delays in claims settlement.

Additionally, it provides for the establishment of policyholder protection funds to cushion the impact of insolvency and promotes Nigeria’s participation in regional insurance frameworks such as the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has been tasked with implementing the Act, with a mandate to unlock the full potential of the insurance sector and expand insurance penetration nationwide.

The reforms introduced by the NIIRA 2025 are expected to attract new investments, build consumer trust, and establish Nigeria as a major insurance hub on the African continent.