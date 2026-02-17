Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Yusuf As NAHCON Chairman

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary.

Tinubu explained that the request was made in compliance with the provisions of the law guiding appointments into the commission and urged the upper legislative chamber to expedite consideration of the nominee in line with Section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment expeditiously, please accept, Mr Senate President and distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards,” the letter read.

Tinubu had last week nominated Yusuf, a retired career diplomat and immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Turkiye, as NAHCON chairman following the resignation of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

Born on July 7, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa State, Yusuf graduated from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 1985 with an honours degree in Political Science.

He completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme at the Ijebu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in 1986 and immediately joined the Foreign Service in December 1986.

The chairmanship nominee attended several advanced professional courses and rose to the rank of Director in 2013. He was subsequently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Turkiye in 2021.

He played a pivotal role in accelerating strategic relations with Turkiye, with a focus on defence, security, trade and investment, and industrial collaboration.