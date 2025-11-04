Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Udeh As Minister From Enugu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested the Senate to confirm Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as a Minister representing Enugu State.

Udeh, who currently serves as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State, is to replace Mr. Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, who resigned recently following allegations of certificate forgery.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber during plenary on Tuesday.

Anchoring the nomination on Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President sought the Senate’s expeditious consideration of Udeh’s confirmation.

The letter read:

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh for confirmation as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Following the reading of the letter, the Senate referred the request to its Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration.

It will be recalled that the ministerial slot for Enugu State became vacant after Nnaji’s resignation on October 7, 2025, amid allegations of university certificate forgery.