October 25, 2024
October 25, 2024
Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Seven Ministerial Nominees

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu wrote to the upper chamber of the National Assembly asking the Senate to confirm the seven new ministerial nominees.

This was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu sacked some ministers and scrapped two ministries on Wednesday.

The president also assigned new portfolios to some Ministers in the Wednesday cabinet shake-ups.

Details later….

