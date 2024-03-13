Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Onwudiwe CBN Board Member

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm Mr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which he read on the floor of the Red Chamber during plenary.

Onwudiwe replaced Dr. Orum Kalu Eke, who declined the President’s nomination due to his engagement at the World Bank and other financial institutions.

The President, in the letter, said that the request was in compliance with provisions of section 10, sub-section 1 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act, 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors. The senate is invited to kindly note that Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr. Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Eke for the position.

“It is my hope, therefore, that the senate will consider and confirm in its usual expeditious manner, the appointment of Onwudiwe. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards,” the letter reads.

The Senate had on February 29 confirmed four out of the five persons nominated by President Tinubu as members of the Board of Directors of the CBN.

Those confirmed were Robert Agbede, Ado Yakubu Wanka, Murtala Sabo Sagagi, and Muslimat Olanike Aliyu, but declined Eke, who did not appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for screening.

Although, there was no formal explanation from Eke to the Committee or the Senate, former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzo Kalu, told the Senate that the nominee could not appear for screening to take up the role because it would conflict with his current job as a consultant to the World Bank, among others.

He added that Eke had already informed the CBN that he would not be able to take up the job being nominated for by the President.