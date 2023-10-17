New Telegraph

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Olukoyede, Hammajoda As Chairman, Secretary Of EFCC

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm Mr Ola Olukoyede and Mr Muhammad Hammajoda as Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) respectively.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

President Tinubu had on Thursday last week approved the appointment of Mr Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC and Hammajoda as Secretary of the Commission for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

The appointment came nearly four months after the erstwhile anti-graft agency chief, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, “Mr Olukayode’s appointment followed the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

