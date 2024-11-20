Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm INEC Commissioners

Share

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, requested the Senate to confirm his appointment of Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

President Tinubu made the request in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which he read during plenary, after the Red Chamber resumed from a three weeks recess.

The President noted that the request was in compliance with the provision of Section 154 subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The newly appointed National Commissioners are Mr Tukur AbdulRazak Yusuf, representing North West, Professor Sunday Mwabam Aja (South East) and Mr. Saseyi Ibiyemi as the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC representing Ondo State. Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would consider and confirm the nominees in its usual expeditious manner.

The letter reads: “In compliance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)…

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following three nominees as commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

