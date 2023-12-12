Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm 19 NPC Nominees

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of 19 National Population Commission (NPC) Commissioners.

President Tinubu made the request in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, which he read on the floor of the Chamber during the plenary session.

The nominees are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta) and Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi).

Others are: Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), Dogon Garba (Kaduna), Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun), Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Mary Afan (Plateau), Ogiri Henry (Rivers) and Saany Sale (Taraba).

Similarly, the President also requested the apex legislative Assembly, to approve the nominations of Babajide Fasina (South-West), Enorense Amadasu (South-South), and Bashir Indabawa (North-West) as NPC Commissioners.

The Committee on National Identity Management Commission was given two weeks to conclude the screening and provide a report for further legislative action.