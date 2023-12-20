Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm 11 Supreme Court Justices

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, transmitted a list of 11 new Supreme Court justices cleared by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on December 6, recommended the appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made the announcement while reading the letter addressed to the Senate by President Tinubu on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The NJC also recommended the appointment of 1 Justice of the Court of Appeal, 6 heads of Court and 26 other judicial officers.

With this appointment, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.

Those recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris