Tinubu Asks Senate to Confirm 11 Supreme Court Justices

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, transmitted a list of 11 new Supreme Court justices cleared by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.

The Council had on December 6, recommended the appointment of 11 justices to the Supreme Court. The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made the announcement while reading the letter addressed to the Senate by Tinubu on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The NJC also recommended the appointment of one Justice of the Court of Appeal, six heads of Court and 26 other judicial officers. With this appointment, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the constitution.

Those recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court are: Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo Adumein Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris.