Tinubu Asks Herders To Surrender Guns Amid Mounting Insecurity

Amid growing attacks and abductions by gunmen and suspected terrorists, President Bola Tinubu has called on Fulani herdsmen to end open grazing, surrender all illegal weapons, and transition to ranching as part of a new national strategy to resolve the long-standing farmer–herder conflict.

President Tinubu, who made this call in a statement on Wednesday, said the Federal Government is prioritising sustainable solutions to the violent confrontations between herders and farming communities, clashes that have fueled instability across several northern and central states.

The admonition comes amid a surge in school kidnappings in Niger, Kebbi, and other parts of the country in the past week, as well as ongoing farmer–herder violence in the North Central region that has left scores dead in recent months.

“Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony,” Tinubu said.

He urged all herder associations to seize the opportunity, end open grazing, and surrender illegal weapons.

The President also called on mosques and churches, especially in vulnerable areas, to coordinate with security agencies to ensure protection during prayers and gatherings.

Highlighting the creation of the Ministry of Livestock as a key part of the administration’s long-term plan, Tinubu urged herder associations to collaborate with the ministry, modernise livestock production, and embrace ranch-based operations.

He noted that farmer–herder clashes have consistently fuelled insecurity, from land disputes to deadly confrontations, particularly in the Middle Belt.

The new livestock policy, he said, aims to protect both farmers and herders while easing land-use tensions.

To support this transition, Tinubu added that the Federal Government, in partnership with state governments, will provide frameworks for ranch establishment and implement measures to curb illegal arms circulation.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government announced on Wednesday that it had intensified security across the state following threats from a self-proclaimed bandit in the Edo Central Senatorial District.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, the government assured residents of adequate protection.

The governor convened a high-level security meeting in response to a viral video showing the alleged bandit threatening communities around Ekpoma and adjoining areas.

The Edo State Special Security Squad recently arrested two suspected kidnappers, Anthony Fedigha Ebimienwei and Luke Disemoh, in the Egbai Community, Ovia North-East LGA, following “high-level, intelligence-driven surveillance.”

The state government urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative, warning against spreading misinformation or unverified content. Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents, commuters, and investors.