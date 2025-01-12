Tinubu Arrives UAE To Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

Saturday Telegraph reports that his attendance follows an invitation by His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The event, themed “The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress,” runs from January 12 to 18 and brings together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and civil society to accelerate sustainable development and socioeconomic progress.

ADSW has served as a collaborative platform for over 15 years, fostering strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy innovators to address pressing global challenges.

The Summit is expected to generate impactful agreements and propel the global sustainability agenda forward.

During the event, Tinubu will pinpoint Nigeria’s reforms in energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with UAE leaders to strengthen relations and discuss issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

Accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and other senior government officials. President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.

