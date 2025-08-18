Tinubu Arrives Tokyo For TICAD 2025

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), scheduled to take place in Yokohama from August 20 to 22, 2025.

The President was received at the airport by Ambassador Hideo Matsubara, the Japanese Ambassador in charge of TICAD.

Before his trip to Japan, Tinubu had traveled from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President will participate in the high-level sessions of TICAD9, which is themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa.”

The summit will focus on Africa’s economic transformation, improving the business environment and institutions, boosting private investments, fostering innovation, and promoting a resilient and sustainable African society anchored on peace, human security, and stability.

Beyond the plenary sessions, President Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral talks and engage with the chief executive officers of leading Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria.

Initiated in 1993 by the Government of Japan and co-hosted by the United Nations, UNDP, African Union Commission, and the World Bank, TICAD serves as a major platform for policy dialogue between African leaders and global development partners. The last edition, TICAD8, was held in August 2022 in Tunisia.

At the conclusion of TICAD9, President Tinubu will proceed to Brasilia, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, for a two-day state visit from Sunday, August 24, to Monday, August 25, at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In Brazil, the Nigerian leader will hold a bilateral meeting with President Lula and attend a business forum with Brazilian investors.

His delegation, which includes key ministers and senior officials, is expected to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation and sign agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Brazilian government.