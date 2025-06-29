Tinubu Arrives Saint Lucia For State Visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. local time, marking the first leg of his two-nation trip to the Caribbean and South America.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu was received at Hewanorra International Airport with full military honours by the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

The state visit will commence on Sunday with courtesy calls on both the Governor-General and the Prime Minister. On Monday, President Tinubu is scheduled to address a special joint session of the Saint Lucian Senate and House of Assembly at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

Attendees at the event will include Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior Saint Lucian officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, and the Director-General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

Following his parliamentary address, the President will host a high-level working luncheon with OECS Heads of Government to explore ways to deepen economic cooperation and cultural solidarity between Nigeria and the Eastern Caribbean.

The President will also visit Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to promote academic collaboration and strengthen educational ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

Tinubu’s visit underscores Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean nations, particularly within the African Union’s Sixth Region framework, which recognises the African diaspora as key partners in Africa’s development.

After concluding his engagements in Saint Lucia, President Tinubu will travel to Brazil to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, scheduled for July 6–7, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro.

The President is attending the summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Nigeria will participate as a ‘partner country,’ a designation that grants it greater involvement than observer status, though not yet full membership. Currently, South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia are the African members of BRICS.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” will focus on enhancing collaboration among developing nations, with an emphasis on social, economic, and environmental development.