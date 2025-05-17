Tinubu Arrives Rome For Pope Leo XIV Inauguration

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Rome, Italy, to join other world leaders at the inauguration mass, marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Bishop of Rome, Catholic Church, on Sunday, May 18.

President Tinubu’s arrival was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Upon arrival, the Nigerian President was received at the Mario De Bernardo Military Airport by Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and officials from Vatican City and the Nigerian Embassy after the plane touched down at 6 pm local time.

According to the statement, President Tinubu is in Rome to honour the new Pope’s invitation, conveyed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

The Papal invitation underscored the need for President Tinubu’s physical presence “at this moment of particular importance for the Catholic Church and the world afflicted by many tensions and conflicts.”

“Your great nation is particularly dear to me as I worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s,” Pope Leo XIV further said in the invitation.

President Tinubu’s entourage includes the Archbishop of Owerri and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, and Alfred Martins of Lagos.

Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, is also in the president’s entourage.

