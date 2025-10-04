Tinubu Arrives Plateau For Funeral Of APC Chairman Yilwatda’s Mother

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Plateau State to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

The President arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday, accompanied by top government officials and party leaders.

He was received by the Plateau State Governor, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, and senior APC officials.

Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, a respected matriarch, passed away recently, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, community members, and religious groups across Nigeria.

After attending the funeral prayers, President Tinubu is scheduled to meet with Church leaders from across Northern Nigeria at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos.

The engagement is part of the President’s efforts to strengthen government–religious community relations and promote national unity.

The meeting with Northern church leaders is expected to focus on national peacebuilding, interfaith cooperation, and security challenges in the region.

Tinubu is also expected to reassure Christian leaders of his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and the protection of religious freedom in Nigeria.