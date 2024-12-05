Tinubu Arrives Nigeria After State Visit To France, S’Africa

Share

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the country after a state visit to France and Cape Town, South Africa for the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC)

This is contained in a statement issued by Tinubu Special Adviser Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga in the early hours of Thursday, December 5.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph, President Tinubu touched down at 9; 10 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Present to receive the president were the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

Others include the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Commissioner of Police FCT, Peter Opara.

During the state visit to France, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron participated in the Nigeria-France Business Council meeting held at the Élysée Palace.

The high-level event showed the commitment of both nations to strengthening economic ties.

Similarly in South Africa, The 11th session of the BNC featured deliberations across eight working groups, each focusing on a specific area of mutual interest.

At the high-level meeting, officials of both countries signed several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements.

