December 19, 2025
December 19, 2025
Tinubu Arrives Nat'l Assembly To Present 2026 Budget

Nge Shifts Annual Conference To Nov 12-13 In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly on Friday afternoon ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The President was received by top officials of the National Assembly and principal officers as lawmakers gathered for the budget presentation, a key constitutional exercise that outlines the Federal Government’s fiscal priorities for the 2026 financial year.

Details later…

