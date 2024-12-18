Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

Share

…Reunites With Longtime Friend ‘Papa Ajasco’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in his country home, Ikeja, Lagos State ahead of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year holiday.

President Tinubu was warmly received at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the Lagos State Executive Council.

In a heartwarming moment, President Tinubu reunited with his longtime friend, Mr. Abiodun Ayo Yinka, popularly known as “Papa Ajasco.”

The bond between the President and the renowned entertainer reflects their longstanding relationship.

The visit to Lagos comes shortly after President Tinubu presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly earlier in the day.

His presentation of the budget is part of his administration’s commitment to economic growth and national development.

