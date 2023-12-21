Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Christmas Holiday

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, arrived Lagos from Abuja to celebrate the Christmas and New Year break.

The president’s plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Lagos at about 3.55 pm.

He was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu in the company of his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat and other cabinet members, before boarding a chopper to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi.

READ ALSO:

This will be the first Christmas Tinubu would be celebrating as the President of Nigeria.

New Telegraph had Recalled that the president was in Lagos for the Easter holidays and was accompanied by some of his aides and appointees.