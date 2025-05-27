Tinubu Arrives Lagos For 50th ECOWAS Anniversary

Share

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

His plane touched down at 4:15 pm, where Lagos government officials received him.

On Wednesday, Tinubu will host other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and Eko Hotels and Suites to mark the regional bloc’s golden jubilee events, which began last month in Accra.

The Lagos events will feature a reenactment of the 1975 ECOWAS declaration at the NIIA in Victoria Island. General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), the only surviving Head of State who signed the original declaration, will participate in the ceremonies and deliver a keynote speech at Eko Hotels.

During his stay, President Tinubu will commission key projects from his administration, including Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

Additionally, he will virtually commission the Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road, as well as flag off the Kano Northern By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

President Tinubu is also scheduled to observe Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.

