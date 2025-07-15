Tinubu Arrives Katsina For Buhari’s Burial

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday arrived at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport in Katsina at around 1:48 pm to attend the state burial for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian leader was received by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors, Ministers, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, National Assembly members and other government officials.

Others include ex-ministers, former governors, former and serving Senators, Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; members of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee and security officials.