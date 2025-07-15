New Telegraph

July 15, 2025
July 15, 2025
Tinubu Arrives Katsina For Buhari’s Burial

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday arrived at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport in Katsina at around 1:48 pm to attend the state burial for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian leader was received by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors, Ministers, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, National Assembly members and other government officials.

Others include ex-ministers, former governors, former and serving Senators, Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; members of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee and security officials.

