Tinubu Arrives Kano To Pay Condolence Visit To Dantata’s Family

President Bola Tinubu on Friday arrived in Kano State, to pay a condolence visit to the family of late businessman Aminu Dantata, who died in June.

New Telegraph reports that the plane carrying Tinubu landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano at about 3pm.

He was received by an entourage including officials of the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, government officials, among others.

Recall that on Thursday, July 17, Sunusi Bature, the spokesman to Governor Abba Yusuf, said the President would visit the North-West state to condole the Dantata family and the people of Kano State over the death of the late philanthropist.

The visit comes about three weeks after the business icon died at the age of 94 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).