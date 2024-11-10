BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives In Saudi For Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital to participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu is expected to address a number of critical regional issues, with particular emphasis on the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict at the summit.

This contained in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Saturday in Abuja.

READ ALSO

However, Tinubu landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10 a.m. local time and was received by the Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region, Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz.

According to the statement, the summit, held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

“During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.”

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region,” Onanuga noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: