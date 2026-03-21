Tinubu Arrives In Lagos For Eid-el-fitr After 2-day State Visit To UK

President Bola Tinubu early on Friday arrived in Lagos, after a two-day historic visit to the United Kingdom. He joined other Muslim faithful later in the day to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr. According to Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, the President and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at 1.15 am.

He was received at the tarmac by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, wife of the governor, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and APC stalwarts. As part of his Eid-el-Fitr programme in Lagos, the President prayed at the Eid prayer ground of the Dodan Barracks, on Friday morning.

In his Sallah message, the President enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasises piety, empathy, and unity among humanity. “We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this.

“We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said. Before his departure from London, Tinubu met with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, at Downing Street, where the two countries agreed on a deal to refurbish two major ports in Lagos, worth £746 million.

The President described his state visit to the United Kingdom, the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years, as “very thrilling and significant” in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. “We cannot forget the institutional development we have enjoyed over the years,” the Nigerian leader said at Downing Street ahead of bilateral talks.

He noted that discussions covered trade, the economy, climate change, terrorism, and wider global challenges. Tinubu and his wife were hosted by His Majesty, King Charles III, to a State Banquet, at Windsor Castle, where he said that Nigeria and the United Kingdom shared more than just history. “Our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience.

“Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect, and common values.’’ King Charles III and Queen Camilla earlier received the President and the First Lady at the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle. President Tinubu reviewed the guard of honor and was treated to a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.