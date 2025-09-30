Tinubu Arrives In Imo, Sets To Inaugurate Projects

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, the Imo State capital, at exactly 12:52 p.m. for a one-day official visit.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that as part of his itinerary, the President will inaugurate the reconstructed 60-kilometre dual carriage Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Federal Road.

He is also expected to inaugurate the Assumpta Flyover and the newly built 6,000-capacity Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri, all projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The President will then proceed to the book presentation and unveiling of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” a documentation of Nigeria’s democratic journey and achievements in governance under the All Progressives Congress in the last 10 years.