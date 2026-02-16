Tinubu Arrives In Adamawa To Commission Projects

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Yola International Airport, Adamawa State, for the inauguration of projects implemented by the State government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Following the arrival of President Tinubu, students, residents, and other stakeholders in the state were seen on major roads to welcome the President.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the projects set to be inaugurated include model schools built across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The model schools comprise pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary sections, with facilities such as sports complexes and other learning infrastructure.

Other projects slated for inauguration include an eight-lane underpass bridge on Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba to the state capital.

Also to be inaugurated are a new multipurpose hall, a remodelled high court, a newly built officers’ complex, and a new Government House office complex.

After the inauguration, the president is expected to meet with top government officials and traditional leaders in the state.