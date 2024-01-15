Tinubu Arrives Imo For Uzodimma’s Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Owerri, the Imo State capital for the second term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

President Tinubu who landed in the state around 1 pm on Monday was received at the Sam Mbakwe Airport by Governor Uzodimma and a host of top government functionaries and leaders in the South-East state.

Tinubu was accompanied by some officials and will commission projects in the state after the inauguration at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

Aside from Tinubu, some leaders from the region including Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State are also at the venue of the event. He is being represented by his deputy Valentine OnyekaChukwu Ibezim.

Ahead of the inauguration, Governor Uzodimma promised to be a “servant leader” to the people and residents of the South-East state.

“Dear wonderful people of Imo State, it is with profound humility that we witness this auspicious day of my inauguration for a second term as your servant leader,” Uzodimma who won a second term in office in November 2023 said on his official social media platforms.

“Your unwavering support has not only filled my heart with gratitude but has reaffirmed our collective commitment to the great Imo State.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each one of you, for your trust and confidence. Together with my incoming Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, and our dedicated team, we pledge to uphold the mandate you have entrusted to us.

“This inauguration is not mine alone; it belongs to all Imo sons and daughters, and I invite you all, wherever you may be, to join in this celebration of our shared journey.

“To our esteemed guests, we welcome you with open arms and rest assured that Imo State is ready to extend its renowned hospitality to you. As we embark on this new term, we are ready to deliver more work for ndi Imo and our commitment is unwavering. Thank you and may our great State continue to prosper under our collective efforts.”