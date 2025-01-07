Tinubu Arrives Ghana Ahead Of Mahama’s Inauguration

Share

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect, John Mahama slated for Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu arrived at the Kotoka International Airport and was received by the chief of staff to Ghana President, Julius Debra.

According to the statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President would join other African leaders at the ceremony.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017, was reelected in December 2024. He will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo (2017-2025).

It would be recalled that Tinubu is the current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

