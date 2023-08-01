Tinubu Arrives Cotonou For 63rd Benin Republic’s Independence Anniversary

Ahead of Benin Republic’s 63rd Independent Day anniversary, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in Cotonou, the country’s capital.

President Tinubu’s flight touched down in Contonu at about 09:22 GMT alongside other prominent officeholders.

New Telegraph gathered that President Tinubu is in the country as a special guest of honour.

The Senior Coordinating Minister of the country, Bio Tchane, and the minister of foreign affairs, Olusegun Adjadi, met Tinubu at Cardinal Bernardin Gantin Gadjehoun International Airport.

READ ALSO:

The National celebration is held in Cotonou’s Amazone Square, and President Talon and Tinubu will have lunch at the Presidential Palace when the activities are over.

Tinubu is set to meet with a small group of Nigerians living in the Benin Republic after lunch and then leave.

According to reports, Cotonou is sporting a fresh appearance in honour of the country’s independence anniversary, and the atmosphere is electrifying as people attend the celebration.

The national flag is currently flown in various locations throughout the city as security personnel do their patrol duties.