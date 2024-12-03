Tinubu Arrives Cape Town For Nigeria-S’Africa Bi-National Commission

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa for the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC).

President Tinubu’s visit to the country shows the commitment of both nations to strengthening their diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

Upon arrival at the Cape Town International Airport, President Tinubu was warmly received by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Roland Lamola, alongside Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The reception set the tone for what is expected to be a productive and collaborative engagement.

The Bi-National Commission session, a platform for fostering bilateral relations between Africa’s two largest economies, will address key areas of mutual interest.

These include trade and investment promotion, migration and security, energy cooperation, manufacturing, banking, and social development.

The goal is to advance initiatives that will benefit both countries and strengthen their strategic partnership.

Preliminary discussions, led by ministers from Nigeria and South Africa, commenced earlier in the day, with a focus on reviewing the progress of ongoing joint projects and finalizing agreements.

The main session, scheduled for Tuesday, will be chaired by President Tinubu and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This commission is particularly significant as it represents a unique opportunity for the two nations to address shared challenges and explore new avenues for collaboration.

The outcomes of the session are expected to yield actionable agreements that will drive economic growth and foster stronger ties between the two nations.

President Tinubu’s participation in this session aligns with his administration’s foreign policy agenda of enhancing Nigeria’s relationships within Africa and positioning the country as a leader on the continent.

