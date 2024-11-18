Tinubu Arrives Brazil For G20 Summit

Share

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20).

Tinubu arrived on Sunday at 11.03 p.m. local time, (Monday 3. 03 a.m. Nigerian time) and was received by Amb. Breno Costa in the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and the Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity, Hannatu Musawa.

READ ALSO

The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, is hosting the 2024 G20 summit, having held the group’s rotating presidency since December 21, 2023. His tenure ends on November 30.

The summit, with the theme: “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” will focus on three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social, and environmental – and the reform of global governance.

It will also highlight the rising global temperatures and the principles of the digital economy, among other themes.

The Brazilian presidency will also treat as a priority, the Israel–Hamas war, and the rising bloc confrontation between the United States and China.

Share

Please follow and like us: