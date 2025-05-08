Tinubu Arrives Anambra For First Official Visit

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, for his first official visit to the state.his first official visit to the state.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the Chinua Achebe Airport in Anambra around 12:15pm, was received by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

During his visit, Tinubu will inaugurate Anambra State’s first-ever Government House, marking a historic milestone more than 30 years after the state’s creation.

Tinubu will also inaugurate several other projects done by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The president will also hold a Town Hall meeting with critical stakeholders, as well as commission iconic projects, including the Solution Fun City.

It will be the President’s second visit to the South-East this year after visiting Enugu State in January.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, the Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okoma, said the people of the state are filled with joy over the new government house built by Governor Soludo.

“For 34 years Anambra State is the only state that does not have a government house and we sit in a makeshift house that is outside the state capital which is at Amawbia.

“But today, there is something to celebrate, Anambra State by the grace of God has through the leadership of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, we have a government house that is sitting close to 8 hectares of land and it is going to be the biggest and the greenest state house in the country,” Okoma said.

