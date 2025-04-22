Tinubu Arrives Abuja After 2-Week Europe Working Visit

Share

President Bola Tinubu last night returned to Abuja after a two-week working visit to Europe.

The President, whose aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9:50pm, was received by senior officials of his administration.

Tinubu, who departed Nigeria on Wednesday, April 2, had spent some time in Paris, the capital of France, before he reportedly headed to London.

It would be recalled that while in Paris, the President held a high-level meeting with the United States Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Mr. Massad Boulos.

His discussions with the US official, it was gathered, focused on deepening bilateral collaboration aimed at enhancing regional security and promoting sustainable economic development across Africa.

A key aspect of the talks included joint efforts to advance lasting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with emphasis on multilateral cooperation and the role of regional stakeholders.

ceived him on arrival were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

