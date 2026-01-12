Tinubu Arrives Abu Dhabi To Participate In 2026 ADSW

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), ahead of his participation in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which begins on Monday.

According to his spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President’s plane landed at the Presidential Wing of Zayed International Airport at exactly 11:30 pm local time on Sunday, January 11.

He was received by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi; Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; and members of the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi.

Several other ministers, including the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, welcomed President Tinubu at his hotel.

Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi from Europe, where he spent part of his end-of-year break, engaging in fruitful discussions with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with the theme “The Nexus of Next, All Systems Go,” is a global platform that brings together world leaders, policymakers, investors, and experts to advance dialogue and action on sustainable development, climate action, energy transition, and inclusive economic growth.

This visit further reinforced the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, while positioning Nigeria as an active contributor to global conversations on sustainable development.