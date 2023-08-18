Tinubu: Arresting The Bedlam Tearing FCTA Apart

By Section 299 (a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nige- ria, as amended, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria operates as the governor of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and this constitutional concept em- powered the president to appoint a minister for the Federal Capital Territory as an overseer for him. The aforesaid section provides: “All the legislative powers, the executive powers and the judicial powers vested in the House of Assembly, the Governor of a State and in the courts of a State shall, respectively, vest in the National Assembly, the President of the Federation and in the courts which by virtue of the foregoing provisions are courts established for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Thus, there is an urgent need for the President, Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the unending crisis attempting to create violence and civil disorder in the seat of power. From indications, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), Mr. Olusade Adesola has not been able to give needed directions to the warring parties vis-a-vis orders of the court which is gradually paving way to anarchy if not timely arrested.

The implications suggest that court orders are no longer considered important rather than self-helps and all manner of manipulations are enthroned leveraging on the vacation of the judicial officers which placed courts under lock and keys except few ones opened for urgent essential matters. A society where court orders and judgment are disrespected is heading to doom, hence, a stitch in time saves nine.

The impunity being deployed in the protracted tussle between the two companies under the control of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) namely; Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) and Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) is becoming so gigantic to the extent that orders of various superior courts are disrespected without an atom of respect.

From investigation, the fracas began under the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Musa Bello but was unresolved till he left office. When all efforts to resolve through the alternative dispute resolution mechanism failed, the Managing Director of AMML, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Faruk approached the National Industrial Court over attempts to arbitrarily push him away from office as the helmsman of the company, and also filed a second action at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

From sighted court records, in the action filed at the Federal High Court with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/499/2023, the presiding judge, Hon Justice D.U. Okorowo entered judgment in favour of the Claimant/Applicant, Alhaji Faruk against AMML; Abubakar Sadiq Maina; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as first, second, third, and fourth defendants respectively.

The court also gave restraining orders against the four defendants from carrying on planned acts particularly the plot to arbitrarily push away the claimant/Applicant from office as MD/CEO of AMML.

In similar vein, in the suit filed at the National Industrial Court with number: NICN/ABJ/62/2023, the court presided by Hon Justice R. B. Haastrup gave a concur- ring judgment in favour of the claimant, Alhaji Faruk affirming him as the substantive MD/CEO of AMML, and also gave restraining orders against Minister of the Federal Capital Territory; Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA); Abuja Markets Management Ltd; and Abuja Investments Company Ltd as first, second, third, and fourth defendants respectively.

The court also gave restraining orders against the GMD of Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) and his agents from carrying out actions in the manner they have done and further intend to do against AMML and her MD/CEO. Whilst delivering the judgment, the judge said: “The pieces of evidence before this court confirm the facts deposed to by the Applicant and all point to some level of hostility by the Group managing Director of the 4th Defendant.”

Thereafter, His Lordship, Hon Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja also made a similar order of interim injunction on same matters to the Abuja Investment Ltd; Federal Capital Territory Administration; Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory; Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Maina; Engr. Mohammed Abbas Yakubu; and Corporate Affairs Commission as first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth defendants respectively against taking any further action until permitted by the court.

Unfortunately, perhaps leveraging on the vacation of the courts, actions that amount to affront to the courts are being taken daily with impunity. For instance, despite these orders of the superior courts of record, or rather than obey the orders of the courts, on August 11, 2023, a party; Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Maina, supposedly ‘former Board chairman’ of Abuja Market Management Ltd following President Tinubu’s dissolution of boards of federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies through a circular with reference number: FCTA/PS/1556 of 27th June, 2023, and who is a defendant in all the two matters already dispensed in the NICN and FHC and the pending one in FHC before Hon Justice Mohammed; all superior courts of record, boldly approached the Magistrate Court in a motion number: MN/108/2023 and obtained an order restraining the same Claimant/Applicant in the three matters at NICN and FHC against the orders of the above-mentioned superior courts.

These acts of impunity and disrespect to the courts must be arrested. It must be noted that the court of law should never be subjected to ridicule of any kind as it is never a toothless bulldog. It can bark, bite, brake and may as circumstance warrant, eat up the bones. In the celebrated case of Rt. Hon. Michael Balonwu and Ors v Governor of Anambra State and Ors (2007) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1028) at page 488 (paragraphs 564 – 565), B.G. per DENTON-WEST JCA said: “An order of the court whether valid or not must be obeyed until it is set aside. An order of the court must be obeyed as long as it is subsisting by all no matter how lowly or lightly placed in the society.

An act of disobedience towards an order can render any further act by those who have acted disobediently to sanctions from other courts because no court would want its orders flouted. This is what the rule of law is about; hence the courts have always stressed the need for obedience of court orders.” Similarly, in the case of Oshiomhole and Anor v FGN and Anor (2004) LPELR5188 (CA), it was stated thus: “But in a democratic polity, where principles of rule of law are firmly entrenched in the system, it will be working in an anticlockwise direction, an affront and indeed an onslaught on democracy if a person or body of persons however highly placed, shall decide to brush aside, downgrade and ridicule a court order…” By lamentations of some leaders of the markets under the control of AMML, the protracted tussles between the two helmsmen (of the holding company and that of the subsidiary company) has continued to instil fears, anxiety following deadly threats from a quarter. Thus, a timely presidential intervention is most needed.