Tinubu/Aregbesola’s Feud: It Might Take Time But Truth Will Prevail – Sheik Onikijipa

It A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijapa on Sunday said the perceived sore relationship between President Bola Tinubu and immediate Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola would soon come to an end.

Onikijipa noted that though it might take time, the truth would surely prevail.

He said this at the eighth-day fidau prayer for the late Osogbo-based Islamic scholar, Sheik Abdulwahab Banni Afonta held at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.

New Telegraph reports that Sheik Afonta, an indigene of Ilorin who spent his lifetime in Osogbo and established an Arabic school and mosque died last Saturday.

Onikijipa who described Aregbesola as the representative of Islam in politics, said the former governor of Osun State accepted Tinubu as his boss and father.

He said, “Aregbesola is the representative of Muslims and Alfas in politics. He is someone who engages in politics and doesn’t allow politics to take him away from Islam.

“He always has time for Almighty Allah and he stood by Islam. May Almighty Allah continue to be with him.

“The relationship between you and your boss and father, I pray Almighty God to mend it. You accepted him as your boss and father, but sometimes the devil does come in between.

“But one certain thing is that you can turn lies to truth, no one can turn truth to lie. It might take time, but the truth will surely prevail. I pray Almighty Allah will mend the relationship and place you above the wicked beings.

Speaking on the late Afonta, Onikijipa said the Ilorin-born scholar was a successful and respected man during his lifetime.

He said, “Sheik Afonta came to Osogbo from Ilorin alone but he went back with lots of people. This shows he was successful during his lifetime.

“Looking at the people who came out to honour Afonta today showed the type of person he was when he was with us. He worked hard to become a respected figure and he also respected people around him.”

In his words, Aregbesola described the late Afonta as someone who emboldened the good things of life.

“Sheik Afonta was a good man. I met him in 2004 and from that time till he died, I didn’t see any bad things from him.

“He emboldened happiness, joy, peace, and all the good things of life. I pray Almighty Allah to forgive any shortcomings he might have,” he said.