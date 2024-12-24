Tinubu Approves Upgrade Of MKO Stadium, Abuja

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja and a 200-room hostel in the stadium’s Package B. The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, (NSC) Malam Shehu Dikko, shared the news in his office in Abuja yesterday.

Dikko said President Tinubu’s commitment to sports development will become evident when the 2025 budget is approved by the National Assembly.

He explained that Tinubu plans to invest in fully upgrading the Moshood Abiola Stadium, which includes making the 200-room hostel in Package B functional and improving the pitch to allow all national teams to return to Abuja for matches.

The plans also include providing funds to sports federations for regular activities, developing school sports, sponsoring Nigerian clubs in international competitions, and creating centres of excellence for grassroots sports.

Scholarships will also be available for students who excel in both sports and academics.

“President Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the national stadium in Abuja and the hostel at Package B,” Dikko said.

