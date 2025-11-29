Tinubu Approves Tax Policy Implementation Committee

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

The committee, which Mr Joseph Tegbe chairs, would ensure the implementation of the administration’s landmark tax reforms in line with the government’s economic aspirations.

According to his spokes‑man, Bayo Onanuga, the Minister of Finance and Co‑ ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, would oversee the commit‑ tee’s work.

The Committee would undertake extensive consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.

Its chairman, Tegbe, is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT).

He has over 35 years of professional experience across the public and private sectors, having previously served as a Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Ser‑ vices at KPMG Africa.

Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, would serve as the Committee’s Secretary. Members also include Ismaeel Ahmed, Rukaiya El Rufai, and others.