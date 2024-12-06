Tinubu Approves Salary Increment For Military Personnel

Share

Amid calls for salary raise, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, approved salary increment for members of Nigeria’s armed forces.

President Tinubu’s approval was communicated by the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike.

According to the statement, the government also approved the payment of three months’ salary arrears and has released funds to clear outstanding pensions and entitlements owed to retired military personnel.

The minister confirmed that alerts for the three-month salary increase have begun reaching military personnel, signalling a significant morale boost for the armed forces.

He praised Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to both serving and retired members of the military, stressing that handling pension arrears for retirees remains a priority.

