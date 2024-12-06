New Telegraph

December 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 7, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Approves Salary…

Tinubu Approves Salary Increment For Military Personnel

Amid calls for salary raise, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, approved salary increment for members of Nigeria’s armed forces.

President Tinubu’s approval was communicated by the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike.

According to the statement, the government also approved the payment of three months’ salary arrears and has released funds to clear outstanding pensions and entitlements owed to retired military personnel.

READ ALSO

The minister confirmed that alerts for the three-month salary increase have begun reaching military personnel, signalling a significant morale boost for the armed forces.

He praised Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to both serving and retired members of the military, stressing that handling pension arrears for retirees remains a priority.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Benson-Awoyinka, Onung, Others To Headline Aeroport College Of Aviation’s 8th Convocation
Read Next

Adeboye’s Son Calls Out Women Devoting Time To Livestream Prayers
Share
Copy Link
×