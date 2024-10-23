Tinubu Approves Restructuring Of Ministries, Ministerial Portfolios

Share

In a significant move to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the restructuring of several ministries and ministerial portfolios.

The President’s move aligns with his commitment to fulfilling his promises to Nigerians and the restructuring aims at reinvigorating governance in Nigeria.

Key among the actions approved is the reassignment of 10 Ministers to new portfolios. This is aimed at optimizing their contributions to key sectors of the government.

Among the reassigned ministers is; Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, formerly Minister of State for Health, now Minister of Education.

Hon. Abubakar Momoh previously Minister of Niger Delta Development, is now reappointed as the Minister of Regional Development.

Also, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was the Minister of State for Police Affairs, is now the Minister of Women’s Affairs.

READ ALSO:

Hon Yusuf Tanko Sununu formerly Minister of State for Education, now Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Included also on the list is; Barr Bello Muhammad Goronyo former Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation now Minister of State Works.

Maigari Ahmadu is now designated as Minister of State Regional Development by the Minister of State Steel Development.

Additionally, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite formerly Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment now Minister of State Finance.

Sen John Owan Enoh Minister of Sports Development now Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment while Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development is now Minister for Youth Development.

Dr Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Minister of State, Environment now Minister of State, Health.

Another key decision by Tinubu is the Renaming of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to the Ministry of Regional Development.

The ministry is now tasked with overseeing the Niger Delta Development Commission, South East Development Commission, North East Development Commission, and North West Development Commission.

Ministry of Sports Development with Its functions is now transferred to the National Sports Commission to foster a vibrant sports economy.

Earlier, the New Telegraph reported that the President announced the merger of certain ministries.

The Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture have been merged into the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy to streamline operations in these sectors.

Also, the President discharged five ministers, marking the end of their service. However, he nominated seven new ministers whose appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Tinubu as well as appointed Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission. Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation.

He thanked the outgoing ministers for their service and urged the newly appointed and reassigned ministers to dedicate themselves to the administration’s agenda of sustainable growth and transformation for Nigeria.

The restructuring marks a significant step toward achieving the administration’s goals, emphasizing efficiency and strategic management across key sectors.

Share

Please follow and like us: