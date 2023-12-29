Tinubu Approves Relief, Support for Victims

The Federal Government has approved the immediate rendering of assistance to the victims of the attacks in local governments in Plateau State. Over 100 persons and 221 houses were razed in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state on Christmas Eve. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed in a statement that President Bola Tinubu gave the directive yesterday.

She disclosed that the President ordered her ministry to collaborate with the Plateau State Government in bringing humanitarian succour to the survivors of the attack as well as the affected communities. The minister, who described the incident as senseless, horrendous, and inhuman, pledged her ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the state government to render humanitarian assistance to the affected communities and survivors of the attacks.

The statement read: “It was with utter shock and sadness that I received the news of the barbaric, horrendous, and senseless attacks in Plateau communities, which have left over 100 people dead and injured many, while many more are displaced. “I condole with the government and people of Plateau State, especially the families of the victims of this unnecessary assault on humanity, and pray for a permanent peace in Plateau State.”

The minister assured all that efforts are in place to ensure that persons suffering from any humanitarian crises are catered for in line with the Tinubu-led administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.