Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of some Federal Permanent Secretaries.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Eno Olotu, on Thursday.

Those redeployed were Mr Gabriel Aduda from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Defence; Mr Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel

Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to Ministry of Education (to understudy the Permanent Secretary); Mr Temitope Peter Fashedemi

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to State House and Dr Shuaib Mohammed Lamido Belgore from Ministry of Regional Development to Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Others were Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Development to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso from State House to Ministry of Works; Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana from Ministry of Defence to Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, Ministry of Works to Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Raymond Omenka Omachi, Common Services Office, OHCSF to Ministry of Finance(Special Duties); Tinuke Watti (Mrs.), Former Ministry of Sports Development to Ministry of Regional Development and Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to Ministry of Women Affairs

According to the directive of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack all handing and taking over processes were to be completed on or before 31st December, 2024.

