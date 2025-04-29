Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Four Permanent Secretaries

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four Federal Permanent Secretaries in the civil service.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Eno Oltu, the redeployment is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the operations of the Federal Civil Service and reposition it for greater efficiency and service delivery.

The reassignment also aligns with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering innovation, and improving service delivery across ministries.

Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe has been redeployed from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development to understudy the current Permanent Secretary, who is scheduled to retire on May 7, 2025.

Faruk Yusuf Yabo moves from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Emeka Vitalis Obi has been transferred from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam has been redeployed from the Special Duties Office, OHCSF, to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the redeployment as a routine administrative process aimed at reinvigorating the civil service by leveraging the expertise of top officials in strategic sectors.

She urged the affected Permanent Secretaries to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new roles to ensure seamless service delivery and continued progress within their respective ministries.

According to the directive, all handover and takeover processes are to be completed on or before May 2, 2025.

“The Federal Government remains committed to building a world-class Civil Service that drives national development and upholds the highest standards of professionalism,” Walson-Jack affirmed.

