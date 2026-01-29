Tinubu Approves Purchase Of 2 New Communication Satellites

The Federal Government has approved the purchase of two new communication satellites to boost Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and support President Bola Tinubu’s plan to grow the economy to $1trillion.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a press conference to mark Global Privacy Day 2026, organised by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission.

Tijani said the approval marked a significant shift in Nigeria’s digital strategy, noting that the country currently stands out in West Africa for lacking active communication satellites, a gap the new assets are expected to address.

He said: “As you know Mr President has been very clear about his ambition to build a $1trillion economy, and digital technology is central to achieving that vision. “But I think most importantly, one that might come out to wrap your mind, that the president has now approved that we should procure two new satellites.

“Nigeria today is the only country in West Africa with non-communication satellites. And we have been given the go-ahead to procure two new ones, ensuring that we can use that satellite to connect.” He also said progress had been made on the Federal Government’s flagship 90,000-kilometre fibre optic backbone project, which is aimed at expanding broadband access across the country.

According to the minister, about 60 per cent of the fibre project has been completed, while funding for the remaining work has already been secured. “The 90,000 kilometres fibre optic project is not a dream.

About 60 per cent of the work has already been completed, and the funding for the project is secure. “As we bring more Nigerians online, connectivity without protection is incomplete. Privacy is the foundation of trust, safety and sustainability in the digital world.”