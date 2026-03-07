President Bola Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December. According to Bayo Onanuga, those posted and places of their primary assignments were: Sen. Grace Brent, Togo,

Sen. It’s Enang, S/Africa, IKpeazu Victor, Spain, Ikechi Lynda, Israel, Mahmud Yakubi, Qatar, Paul Oga Adikwi, Vatican City Holy See, Vice Admiral Inok-Ete Ekwe, The Philippines, Reno, Reno Omokri, Mexico, Hon. Abasi Braimah, Hungary, Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo, Portugal, Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa, Japan,

Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence, Greece, Barr. Chioma Ohakim, Poland, Aminu Dalhati, United Kingdom and Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Danbazzau, China. Hon. Yasiu Musa Maigari, Gambia, Oluremi Pedro, AustrLia, Bre. Muhammed U andona Aliyu, Argentina, Lateefat Katode Are, USA, Amb. Joseph Sola Iji, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim,

UN Permanent Representative, Femi Fani-Kayode, Germany, Prof. Issak Folorunsho, Canada, Ajimobi Fatima Florence, Austria, Mrs Lola Akande, Sweden, Ayodele Oke, France, Yakubi N. Gambo, Saudi Arabia, Sen. Nora Ladi Daduut. South Korea, Barr. OnuezeChukwima Joe Okocha, Dublin, Dr. Julie Haruna Abubakar, Tunisia and Rt. Jerry Samuel Manwe, Port of Spain, T&T. Those career ambassadors/High Commissioners posted were Amb. Nwabiola Ezema Chukwuemeka, Cote D’Ivoire, Besto Maimuna Ibrahim. Niger,

Monica Okwichukwu Enebechi, Sao Tome, STP, Anb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele, Algeria, Endoni Syndoph Paebi, Burkina Faso, Ahmed Muhammed Monguno, Egypt, Amb. Jane Adams Michael, Jamaica, Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra, Zambia,

Chima Geogrey Lioma David, Mali, Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehiosen, E/Guinea, Amb. Wasa Segun Ige, Lebanon, Ruben Abi bola Samuel, Italy, Amb. Onaga Ogecbukwu Kingsley, Mo- zambique, Amb. Magaji Umar, Congo, Amb. Muhammad Said Dahiru. India and Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad, Senegal. Others are Amb.

She built Barde, Ghana, Amb. Aminu Nasir, Ethiopia, Amb. Abubakar Musa, Chad, Amb. Haidara Muhammed Idris, Netherlands,.Amb. Bako Adamu Umar, Morocco, Amb. sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed, Malaysia, Amb. Romata Mohammed Omonolanle,

Tanzania, Amb. Shaga John Shama, Botswana, Salau Hamza Mohammed, Iran, Amb. Ibrahim Danlami, Kenya, Ibrahim Adeola Mopelol, Benin, Amb. Adebayo Emmanuel, Belgium, Amb. Akande Wahab Adeola, Switzerland, Amb. Area Esther, Manibia, Amb. Gergadi Joseph John, Gabon, Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayotunwa Kalata, Sierra Leone, Danladi Yakubi Nyaku, Sudan and Bello Dofon-Daji Haliru, Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.

The President has directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.